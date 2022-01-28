Gates, Holy Cross Crusaders square off against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-13, 6-3 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (3-15, 1-5 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Friday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-13, 6-3 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (3-15, 1-5 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Holy Cross -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Evan Taylor and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks take on Gerrale Gates and the Holy Cross Crusaders in Patriot play Friday.

The Crusaders are 3-4 in home games. Holy Cross has a 1-8 record against teams over .500.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 6-3 against Patriot opponents. Lehigh gives up 71.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Mountain Hawks won the last meeting 77-69 on Jan. 11. Marques Wilson scored 17 points to help lead the Mountain Hawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gates is shooting 44.7% and averaging 15.4 points for the Crusaders. Judson Martindale is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Taylor averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 1-9, averaging 62.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.