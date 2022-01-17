CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. to hand out N95 masks | Md. extends tax deadline | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Florida A&M beats Mississippi…

Florida A&M beats Mississippi Valley St. 78-70

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 11:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — MJ Randolph had 22 points as Florida A&M defeated Mississippi Valley State 78-70 on Monday night.

DJ Jones had 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Florida A&M (5-11, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Keith Littles added 14 points. Bryce Moragne had 13 points and six assists.

Florida A&M totaled 46 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Caleb Hunter scored a season-high 31 points for the Delta Devils (1-15, 1-5). Terry Collins added 13 points. Gary Grant had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Punishments, and first religious exemptions, for military vaccine refusers

Biden says defense, intel agencies have to follow cyber EO requirements, too

SSA reaches deal to resume some in-person disability claims hearings starting in May

With an increase in federal payouts comes an increase in improper payments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up