Fidler, Lemetti carry Omaha over North Dakota 98-82

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 10:41 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Frankie Fidler had 16 points to lead six Nebraska Omaha players in double figures as the Mavericks beat North Dakota 98-82 on Thursday night.

Felix Lemetti added 15 points for the Mavericks. Darrius Hughes chipped in 14, Kyle Luedtke scored 13 and Marco Smith had 12. Hughes also had seven rebounds, while Luedtke posted six rebounds.

The 98 points were a season best for Nebraska Omaha (3-12, 2-2 Summit League).

Matt Norman had 20 points and six rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (4-11, 0-2). Tsotne Tsartsidze added 13 points. Ethan Igbanugo had 11 points and six rebounds.

