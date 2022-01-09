ETSU looks to extend streak vs WCU

Western Carolina (7-8, 1-1) vs. East Tennessee State (9-7, 1-2) Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Western Carolina (7-8, 1-1) vs. East Tennessee State (9-7, 1-2)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State looks for its 14th straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Carolina. In its last 13 wins against the Catamounts, East Tennessee State has won by an average of 14 points. Western Carolina’s last win in the series came on March 7, 2015, a 67-61 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: East Tennessee State’s David Sloan has averaged 12.9 points and 4.1 assists while Ledarrius Brewer has put up 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Catamounts, Nick Robinson has averaged 15.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while Vonterius Woolbright has put up 9.5 points, six rebounds and 4.3 assists.NICK IS A FORCE: Robinson has connected on 37.1 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also made 73.6 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Western Carolina has lost its last three road games, scoring 73.7 points, while allowing 89.3 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Catamounts have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Buccaneers. East Tennessee State has 26 assists on 67 field goals (38.8 percent) over its past three games while Western Carolina has assists on 39 of 80 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina as a team has made 11.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.