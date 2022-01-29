Eastern Kentucky visits Stetson after Brown’s 20-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-11, 2-5 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (8-12, 2-5 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-11, 2-5 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (8-12, 2-5 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stetson -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces the Stetson Hatters after Jomaru Brown scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 77-73 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Hatters have gone 5-6 at home. Stetson is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Colonels are 2-5 against conference opponents. Eastern Kentucky has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry is scoring 14.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Hatters. Chase Johnston is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for Stetson.

Devontae Blanton is shooting 47.1% and averaging 11.1 points for the Colonels. Cooper Robb is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

