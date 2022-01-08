CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Dunn leads Temple past East Carolina 78-75 at buzzer

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 4:40 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Damian Dunn hit a 3-pointer as time expired to lift Temple to a 78-75 win over East Carolina on Saturday.

Damian Dunn had a career-high 33 points to lead the Owls.

Dunn hit 10 of 12 from the free throw line.

Nick Jourdain had 16 points for Temple (9-6, 2-2 American Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Williams added 10 points, six assists and three blocks. Jahlil White had six rebounds.

Alanzo Frink had 15 points for the Pirates (10-4, 1-1). Tremont Robinson-White added 14 points. Vance Jackson had 12 points.

Tristen Newton, whose 19.0 points per game heading into the contest led the Pirates, had only 8 points on 3-of-11 shooting.

