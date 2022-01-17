CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Douglas carries Prairie View over Alcorn State 74-73

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 9:08 PM

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Will Douglas had 21 points as Prairie View narrowly beat Alcorn State 74-73 on Monday night.

Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. had 16 points for Prairie View (2-12, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jawaun Daniels added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Darrious Agnew had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Braves (5-12, 4-1), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Lenell Henry and Dominic Brewton each had 12 points.

