Dickinson leads Michigan against Northwestern after 25-point outing

Northwestern Wildcats (9-8, 2-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (9-7, 3-3 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -8; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan hosts the Northwestern Wildcats after Hunter Dickinson scored 25 points in Michigan’s 80-62 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Wolverines are 5-2 on their home court. Michigan ranks sixth in the Big Ten shooting 35.3% from downtown, led by Zeb Jackson shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats are 2-6 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern is sixth in college basketball with 17.8 assists per game led by Boo Buie averaging 5.5.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is scoring 17.0 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Wolverines. Caleb is averaging 7.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Pete Nance is scoring 16.1 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Wildcats. Buie is averaging 8.6 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

