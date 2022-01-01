NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Delph scores 29 to carry Appalachian St. over ULM 77-69

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 6:19 PM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Adrian Delph had 29 points as Appalachian State defeated Louisiana-Monroe 77-69 on Saturday.

Donovan Gregory had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Mountaineers (7-8, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Michael Almonacy added 13 points and 10 assists. CJ Huntley had 12 points.

Koreem Ozier had 19 points for the Warhawks (8-6, 0-2). Nika Metskhvarishvili added 17 points. Andre Jones had 14 points and seven rebounds.

