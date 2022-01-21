CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Delaware State takes on North Carolina Central, looks to end 10-game skid

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:22 AM

North Carolina Central Eagles (6-9) at Delaware State Hornets (2-12, 0-1 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State looks to end its 10-game slide when the Hornets play North Carolina Central.

The Hornets have gone 2-4 at home. Delaware State gives up 74.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.6 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-8 in road games. North Carolina Central is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Carter is averaging 14.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Hornets. Dominik Fragala is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Randy Miller Jr. averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Kris Monroe is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 0-10, averaging 55.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

