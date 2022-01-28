CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Dayton holds on for 53-51 win over Rhode Island

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 9:40 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Toumani Camara scored 18 points and Dayton held off Rhode Island for a 53-51 win on Friday night.

Dayton led 49-42 with 2:49 remaining. After a layup by Sebastian Thomas drew Rhode Island within 49-47 with 14 seconds to go the Flyers closed it out with four free throws in four attempts.

DaRon Holmes II had 12 points for Dayton (14-7, 6-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Kobe Elvis added 11 points.

Makhi Mitchell had 12 points for the Rams (12-7, 3-4).

