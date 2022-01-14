Days leads No. 12 LSU against Arkansas after 20-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-5, 1-3 SEC) at LSU Tigers (15-1, 3-1 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-5, 1-3 SEC) at LSU Tigers (15-1, 3-1 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 LSU hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks after Darius Days scored 20 points in LSU’s 64-58 victory against the Florida Gators.

The Tigers have gone 10-0 in home games. LSU has an 11-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Razorbacks are 1-3 against SEC opponents. Arkansas is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Days is averaging 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Tari Eason is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

JD Notae is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Davonte Davis is averaging 8.9 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 81.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.