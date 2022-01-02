CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Davis powers SMU over UCF 72-60 for eighth straight win

The Associated Press

January 2, 2022, 4:44 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis had 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and SMU defeated Central Florida 72-60 in American Athletic Conference play on Sunday.

Davis made 9 of 10 from the free-throw line to help the Mustangs (11-3, 2-0) notch their eighth straight victory. Michael Weathers added 19 points, while Marcus Weathers totaled 10 points and eight rebounds. Zach Nutall scored 10.

SMU totaled 27 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Brandon Mahan had 17 points for the Knights (9-3, 1-1), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 12 points and seven rebounds, while Darius Perry scored 12.

