Cornell visits Yale after Swain’s 21-point outing

Cornell Big Red (8-5, 1-2 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (6-8)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts the Cornell Big Red after Azar Swain scored 21 points in Yale’s 87-60 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-2 in home games. Yale is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

The Big Red are 1-2 in conference play. Cornell leads the Ivy League with 18.1 assists. Kobe Dickson paces the Big Red with 3.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swain is averaging 19.4 points for the Bulldogs. Matthue Cotton is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

Dickson is averaging 6.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Big Red. Keller Boothby is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Big Red: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.