Cook scores 20 and Tulane holds off Cincinnati in 68-60

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 9:26 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jalen Cook scored 20 points and Jaylen Forbes scored 13 and Tulane beat Cincinnati 68-60 in the Bearcats’ American Athletic Conference season opener Saturday night.

The Green Wave (5-6, 2-0) built a 25-8 lead and extended the margin to 48-25 at halftime. A four-minute Tulane scoring drought down the stretch helped Cincinnati go from down 63-48 to within 63-56 with a minute left, but Cook made 3 of 4 foul shots and Quentin Scott added a layup to seal it.

Kevin Cross scored 11 for Tulane and made all seven of his foul shots.

Jeremiah Davenport scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Cincinnati (10-4, 0-1).

