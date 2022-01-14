Coastal Carolina plays Appalachian State after Cole’s 25-point performance

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-9, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-6, 1-3 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-9, 3-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-6, 1-3 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina plays the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Vince Cole scored 25 points in Coastal Carolina’s 61-60 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Chanticleers are 8-2 in home games. Coastal Carolina leads the Sun Belt in rebounding, averaging 38.8 boards. Essam Mostafa leads the Chanticleers with 9.8 rebounds.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is ninth in the Sun Belt with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by James Lewis averaging 2.9.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Sun Belt play. The Mountaineers won the last meeting on Jan. 13. Adrian Delph scored 16 points to help lead the Mountaineers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Mostafa is averaging 15.9 points and 9.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

Delph is scoring 16.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Mountaineers. Donovan Gregory is averaging nine points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

