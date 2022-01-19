Clay and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles host conference foe SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-9, 1-2 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-12, 1-2 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-9, 1-2 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-12, 1-2 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ray’Sean Taylor and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars take on Jr. Clay and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in OVC play.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-2 at home. Tennessee Tech is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Cougars are 1-2 in conference matchups. SIU-Edwardsville ranks second in the OVC with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Deejuan Pruitt averaging 6.5.

The Golden Eagles and Cougars meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clay is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Keishawn Davidson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Pruitt is averaging 9.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Taylor is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

