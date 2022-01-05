Cincy looks to extend streak vs SMU

SMU (11-3, 2-0) vs. Cincinnati (10-4, 0-1) Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati looks for…

SMU (11-3, 2-0) vs. Cincinnati (10-4, 0-1)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over SMU. In its last nine wins against the Mustangs, Cincinnati has won by an average of 11 points. SMU’s last win in the series came on March 12, 2017, a 71-56 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Cincinnati’s Jeremiah Davenport has averaged 12 points and 4.7 rebounds while David DeJulius has put up 12.1 points. For the Mustangs, Kendric Davis has averaged 21.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists while Marcus Weathers has put up 10.4 points and seven rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Davis has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all SMU field goals over the last three games. Davis has accounted for 23 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bearcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Mustangs. Cincinnati has 43 assists on 78 field goals (55.1 percent) over its previous three contests while SMU has assists on 39 of 79 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Cincinnati offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 19th-best rate in the country. The SMU defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 303rd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.