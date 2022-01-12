CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Castleton leads Florida against No. 12 LSU after 22-point showing

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 5:02 PM

LSU Tigers (14-1, 2-1 SEC) at Florida Gators (9-5, 0-2 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida -3; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the No. 12 LSU Tigers after Colin Castleton scored 22 points in Florida’s 85-73 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Gators have gone 6-2 in home games. Florida is fifth in the SEC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Castleton averaging 3.5.

The Tigers have gone 2-1 against SEC opponents. LSU has an 11-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Gators and Tigers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castleton is averaging 15.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Gators. Myreon Jones is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.

Tari Eason is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Darius Days is averaging 7.9 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 72.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 11.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

