Carter Jr. leads Navy past Boston U. 83-71

The Associated Press

January 4, 2022, 9:33 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — John Carter Jr. scored a season-high 23 points as Navy defeated Boston University 83-71 on Tuesday night. Tyler Nelson added 20 points for the Midshipmen.

Carter hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Midshipmen the lead and spark an 11-0 run late in the first half.

Daniel Deaver had 18 points and nine rebounds for Navy (9-4, 2-0 Patriot League). Austin Inge added 12 points and five steals.

Sukhmail Mathon had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Terriers (10-5, 1-1). Javante McCoy added 12 points. Walter Whyte had 11 points.

