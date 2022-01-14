Carry scores 32 to carry Kent St. past Akron 67-55

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry matched his career high with a season-high 32 points as Kent State defeated Akron…

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry matched his career high with a season-high 32 points as Kent State defeated Akron 67-55 on Friday night.

Tervell Beck had 11 points for Kent State (8-8, 3-3 Mid-American Conference).

Xavier Castaneda had 21 points for the Zips (9-5, 2-2). Enrique Freeman added 13 points.

