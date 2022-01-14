CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Is It Normal? podcast | Smithsonian gets new schedule | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Carry scores 32 to carry Kent St. past Akron 67-55

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 10:41 PM

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry matched his career high with a season-high 32 points as Kent State defeated Akron 67-55 on Friday night.

Tervell Beck had 11 points for Kent State (8-8, 3-3 Mid-American Conference).

Xavier Castaneda had 21 points for the Zips (9-5, 2-2). Enrique Freeman added 13 points.

