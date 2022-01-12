Butler leads Charlotte against UTEP after 22-point game

UTEP Miners (8-7, 1-2 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (7-5) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays…

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays the UTEP Miners after Austin Butler scored 22 points in Charlotte’s 98-82 win against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The 49ers are 5-1 on their home court. Charlotte averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Miners are 1-2 in C-USA play. UTEP ranks fifth in C-USA shooting 34.8% from deep. Cam Clardy leads the Miners shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The 49ers and Miners match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 20.1 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Butler is averaging 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Jamal Bieniemy averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Souley Boum is shooting 31.4% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

