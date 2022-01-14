Burford leads Elon against Towson after 23-point performance

Towson Tigers (11-5, 2-1 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (4-12, 1-2 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Towson Tigers (11-5, 2-1 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (4-12, 1-2 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon faces the Towson Tigers after Darius Burford scored 23 points in Elon’s 73-66 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Phoenix are 4-2 in home games. Elon is second in the CAA shooting 36.1% from downtown, led by Chuck Hannah shooting 54.5% from 3-point range.

The Tigers are 2-1 in conference play. Towson is third in the CAA with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Holden averaging 3.0.

The Phoenix and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter McIntosh averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Burford is shooting 48.1% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Elon.

Holden is averaging 13.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 24.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

