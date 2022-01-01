NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Home » College Basketball » Buffen scores 20 to…

Buffen scores 20 to lead UAB over UTSA 87-59

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 5:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — KJ Buffen matched his season high with 20 points as UAB routed UTSA 87-59 on Saturday.

Jordan Walker had 19 points for UAB (12-3, 2-0 Conference USA). Michael Ertel added 12 points. Tavin Lovan had six rebounds and six assists.

Jacob Germany tied a career high with 26 points and had 10 rebounds for the Roadrunners (6-7, 0-1).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up