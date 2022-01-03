Bucknell looks for home win vs Army

Army (7-6, 1-0) vs. Bucknell (3-10, 0-1) Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks for…

Army (7-6, 1-0) vs. Bucknell (3-10, 0-1)

Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks for its eighth straight win over Army at Sojka Pavilion. The last victory for the Black Knights at Bucknell was a 72-71 win on March 5, 2014.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Andrew Funk has averaged 17.8 points to lead the charge for the Bison. Xander Rice is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 11.6 points per game. The Black Knights are led by Jalen Rucker, who is averaging 15.2 points and 4.4 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Rucker has connected on 38.8 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 28 over the last three games. He’s also converted 74.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Bucknell has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76 points while giving up 66.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Black Knights have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bison. Bucknell has 37 assists on 78 field goals (47.4 percent) over its past three outings while Army has assists on 40 of 84 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bucknell is rated second among Patriot League teams with an average of 71.5 points per game.

