Boise State Broncos play the Utah State Aggies, look for 11th straight victory

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 3:22 AM

Boise State Broncos (13-4, 4-0 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (10-7, 1-4 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State will try to keep its 10-game win streak intact when the Broncos take on Utah State.

The Aggies have gone 4-3 at home. Utah State is fifth in the MWC shooting 35.3% from downtown, led by Justin Bean shooting 52.6% from 3-point range.

The Broncos are 4-0 against MWC opponents. Boise State ranks seventh in the MWC shooting 34.1% from downtown. Sam Winter leads the Broncos shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Aggies and Broncos face off Thursday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bean is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Steven Ashworth is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Abu Kigab is averaging 13.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Broncos. Marcus Shaver Jr. is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Broncos: 10-0, averaging 72.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

