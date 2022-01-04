Boeheim, Syracuse visit Miami

Syracuse (7-6, 1-1) vs. Miami (11-3, 3-0) Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior…

Syracuse (7-6, 1-1) vs. Miami (11-3, 3-0)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Buddy Boeheim and Syracuse will take on Kameron McGusty and Miami. B. Boeheim has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20 over his last five games. McGusty is averaging 20.8 points over the last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. McGusty, Charlie Moore and Sam Waardenburg have combined to score 47 percent of Miami’s points this season. For Syracuse, B. Boeheim, Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider have scored 60 percent of the team’s points this season, including 75 percent of all Orange points over their last five.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: B. Boeheim has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Syracuse field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Miami has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 84.5 points while giving up 72.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Canes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Orange. Miami has an assist on 54 of 91 field goals (59.3 percent) over its past three outings while Syracuse has assists on 51 of 89 field goals (57.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami has committed a turnover on just 14.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all ACC teams. The Hurricanes have turned the ball over only 9.8 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.