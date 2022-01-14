CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Boeheim leads Syracuse against Florida State after 24-point game

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 1:42 AM

Florida State Seminoles (9-5, 3-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-8, 2-3 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the Florida State Seminoles after Buddy Boeheim scored 24 points in Syracuse’s 77-61 victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Orange have gone 6-2 at home. Syracuse scores 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Seminoles are 3-2 in conference matchups. Florida State is second in the ACC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Osborne averaging 2.3.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Orange won 63-60 in the last matchup on Dec. 4. Cole Swider led the Orange with 16 points, and Caleb Mills led the Seminoles with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc. Boeheim is averaging 18.9 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

Mills is scoring 12.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Seminoles. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 7.6 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the past 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

