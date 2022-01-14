CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Bieniemy leads UTEP against…

Bieniemy leads UTEP against Old Dominion after 21-point game

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UTEP Miners (8-8, 1-3 C-USA) at Old Dominion Monarchs (7-8, 2-0 C-USA)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP visits the Old Dominion Monarchs after Jamal Bieniemy scored 21 points in UTEP’s 66-53 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Monarchs are 4-2 in home games. Old Dominion scores 66.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Miners are 1-3 against C-USA opponents. UTEP has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Monarchs and Miners match up Saturday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Hunter is averaging 9.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Monarchs. C.J. Keyser is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Bieniemy is averaging 14.6 points, 3.4 assists and two steals for the Miners. Souley Boum is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Miners: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up