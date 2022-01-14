Bieniemy leads UTEP against Old Dominion after 21-point game

UTEP Miners (8-8, 1-3 C-USA) at Old Dominion Monarchs (7-8, 2-0 C-USA) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTEP Miners (8-8, 1-3 C-USA) at Old Dominion Monarchs (7-8, 2-0 C-USA)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP visits the Old Dominion Monarchs after Jamal Bieniemy scored 21 points in UTEP’s 66-53 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Monarchs are 4-2 in home games. Old Dominion scores 66.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Miners are 1-3 against C-USA opponents. UTEP has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Monarchs and Miners match up Saturday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Hunter is averaging 9.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Monarchs. C.J. Keyser is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Bieniemy is averaging 14.6 points, 3.4 assists and two steals for the Miners. Souley Boum is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Miners: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

