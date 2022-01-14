Bethune-Cookman faces Mississippi Valley State, aims to break 3-game slide

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-12, 1-2 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-13, 1-3 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-12, 1-2 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-13, 1-3 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman heads into the matchup with Mississippi Valley State as losers of three in a row.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-4 at home. Mississippi Valley State is 0-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 1-2 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when winning the turnover battle.

The Delta Devils and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Carpenter is shooting 38.7% and averaging 17.8 points for the Delta Devils. Devin Gordon is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Joe French is averaging 14.9 points for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 67.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.