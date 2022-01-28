CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Benning carries Fairfield over Rider 76-65

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 9:32 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Taj Benning had a season-high 24 points, tying his career high, and Jake Wojcik added 20 points as Fairfield topped Rider 76-65 on Friday night.

Benning hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. Wojcik also had eight rebounds.

Supreme Cook had 11 points and seven rebounds for Fairfield (10-10, 4-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Allen Powell had 21 points for the Broncs (6-13, 2-7). Dimencio Vaughn added 17 points and nine rebounds. Dwight Murray, Jr. had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

