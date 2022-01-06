ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Barcello, Traore lift BYU over Pacific 73-51

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 11:47 PM

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Alex Barcello scored 15 points and BYU stretched its home win streak to seven beating Pacific 73-51 on Thursday night in a West Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Fousseyni Traore scored 12 and grabbed 11 rebounds for BYU (13-3, 1-0). The Cougars limited Pacific to a season-low 20 points after halftime.

Luke Avdalovic had 12 points for the Tigers (5-10, 0-1), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

