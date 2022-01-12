Barcello and the BYU Cougars visit conference foe No. 2 Gonzaga

BYU Cougars (14-3, 2-0 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

BYU Cougars (14-3, 2-0 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -13.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: BYU faces No. 2 Gonzaga in WCC action Thursday.

The Bulldogs are 9-0 in home games. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 14.4 fast break points.

The Cougars have gone 2-0 against WCC opponents. BYU has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rasir Bolton is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Fousseyni Traore is averaging 8.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Cougars. Alex Barcello is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 87.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

