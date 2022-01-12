CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Barcello and the BYU…

Barcello and the BYU Cougars visit conference foe No. 2 Gonzaga

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 6:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BYU Cougars (14-3, 2-0 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -13.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: BYU faces No. 2 Gonzaga in WCC action Thursday.

The Bulldogs are 9-0 in home games. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 14.4 fast break points.

The Cougars have gone 2-0 against WCC opponents. BYU has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rasir Bolton is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Fousseyni Traore is averaging 8.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Cougars. Alex Barcello is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 87.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

DOJ reaches settlement with Hunt Companies over military housing issues

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up