Banks and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks host conference foe Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (5-11, 1-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-6, 3-1 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Malek Green and the Canisius Golden Griffins take on Daryl Banks III and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in MAAC action.

The Peacocks have gone 3-2 in home games. Saint Peter’s is ninth in the MAAC shooting 31.7% from downtown, led by Clarence Rupert shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Golden Griffins are 1-4 in conference matchups. Canisius ranks ninth in the MAAC with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Green averaging 6.2.

The Peacocks and Golden Griffins meet Tuesday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banks is averaging 11.5 points for the Peacocks. Jaylen Murray is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Ahamadou Fofana is averaging 8.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Golden Griffins. Armon Harried is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.