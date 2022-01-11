Baldwin Jr. carries VCU over George Washington 84-57

Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 16 points and six rebounds as VCU won its seventh consecutive game, rolling past George Washington 84-57 on Tuesday night.

KeShawn Curry had 13 points for VCU (10-4, 3-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Vince Williams Jr. added 11 points and eight assists and Marcus Tsohonis scored 10.

VCU dominated the first half and led 42-22 at halftime. The Rams’ 42 points in the first half were a season best for the team.

James Bishop had 16 points, Joe Bamisile added 11 and Brayon Freeman 10 points for the Colonials (4-10, 0-2).

