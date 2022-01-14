Austin Peay takes on Eastern Illinois, looks to break 6-game slide

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-13, 0-2 OVC) at Austin Peay Governors (4-9, 0-3 OVC) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-13, 0-2 OVC) at Austin Peay Governors (4-9, 0-3 OVC)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay will try to break its six-game slide when the Governors take on Eastern Illinois.

The Governors are 2-2 on their home court. Austin Peay is eighth in the OVC with 26.6 points per game in the paint led by Caleb Stone-Carrawell averaging 1.8.

The Panthers are 0-2 in conference matchups. Eastern Illinois is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The Governors and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stone-Carrawell is averaging 13.2 points for the Governors. Tariq Silver is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Henry Abraham averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 6.3 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Kashawn Charles is shooting 34.0% and averaging 7.3 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 51.4 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.