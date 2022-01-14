CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Anderson and the Oklahoma State Cowboys take on conference foe No. 1 Baylor

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 2:02 AM

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-7, 1-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (15-1, 3-1 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Baylor plays Oklahoma State in a matchup of Big 12 teams.

The Bears have gone 9-1 in home games. Baylor is second in the Big 12 in rebounding with 34.9 rebounds. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua paces the Bears with 7.7 boards.

The Cowboys are 1-3 in conference matchups. Oklahoma State is second in the Big 12 with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Isaac Likekele averaging 5.9.

The Bears and Cowboys match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Akinjo is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Keylan Boone averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Bryce Williams is shooting 39.0% and averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

