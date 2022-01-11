CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Petition seeks remote learning in Howard | Novavax vaccine gets S. Korea OK | DC bars checking vaccination status | MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | Latest DC-area cases
Allen leads Delaware past Drexel 81-77

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 10:03 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Allen scored 23 points as Delaware narrowly beat Drexel 81-77 on Tuesday night.

Jameer Nelson Jr. added 20 points for for Delaware (11-5, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Dylan Painter had 14 points and nine rebounds Andrew Carr added 10 points.

Xavier Bell had 18 points for the Dragons (6-6, 1-1). Melik Martin added 16 points and seven rebounds. Amari Williams had 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

