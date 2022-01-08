CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Aimaq scores 20 to lead Utah Valley past Dixie State 79-71

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 7:05 PM

OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 20 points and 17 rebounds as Utah Valley topped Dixie State 79-71 on Saturday.

Connor Harding had 14 points for Utah Valley (11-4, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference). Blaze Nield added 13 points and six assists. Tim Fuller had 12 points.

Frank Staine had 15 points and five steals for the Trailblazers (7-9, 0-3), who have now lost four games in a row. Isaiah Pope added 13 points. Jacob Nicolds had 12 points.

Hunter Schofield, the Trailblazers’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 13 points per game, shot only 14% in the game (1 of 7).

