Adelekun leads Dartmouth over Brown 58-46

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 12:04 AM

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dame Adelekun recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds to lift Dartmouth to a 58-46 win over Brown on Saturday night, snapping the Big Green’s eight-game losing streak.

Ryan Cornish had 14 points for Dartmouth (4-9, 1-1 Ivy League). Brendan Barry added 10 points. Aaryn Rai had seven rebounds.

Tamenang Choh had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Bears (9-9, 1-2). David Mitchell added six rebounds.

Kino Lilly Jr., the Bears’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 13 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (2 of 10).

