Abilene Christian plays Grand Canyon after Simmons’ 22-point game

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 5:42 PM

Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-4, 2-2 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (13-2, 3-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grand Canyon -5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes on the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Airion Simmons scored 22 points in Abilene Christian’s 65-63 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Antelopes are 8-1 on their home court. Grand Canyon ranks fifth in college basketball giving up 55.1 points per game while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

The Wildcats are 2-2 in conference play. Abilene Christian is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Antelopes and Wildcats square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jovan Blacksher Jr. is averaging 16.8 points, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Antelopes. Holland Woods is averaging 13.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the past 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Coryon Mason is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.5 points. Simmons is shooting 50.0% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 72.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

