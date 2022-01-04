CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
4th-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols lose Keyen Green to torn ACL

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 8:37 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The fourth-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols will be without center Keyen Green for the rest of the season after she tore an ACL in a win over Georgia.

Coach Kellie Harper announced Tuesday that Green suffered the season-ending injury.

“It is a gut punch to our team,” Harper said. “I hate it for Keyen. She has meant so much to this team, and she will continue to be a great leader for us but it will just be in a different role.”

The 6-foot-1 Green is a forward-center. She came to Tennessee in April 2020 as a graduate transfer from Liberty with one season of eligibility remaining but sat out that season after tearing her right ACL.

Green had played in every game for Tennessee (18-1, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) coming off the bench. She was averaging seven points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Tennessee visits Auburn on Thursday night.

