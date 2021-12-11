CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Young basket helps lift Charlotte over Valparaiso

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 3:24 PM

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 26 points and made a layup with 20 seconds remaining to lead Charlotte to a 68-67 win over Valparaiso on Saturday.

After Young’s basket, Jahmir Cannon added two free throws before Kobe King hit a 3-pointer at the end for Valpo.

Austin Butler had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte (5-4). Aly Khalifa added four assists.

Kobe King had 17 points for Valpo (5-6). Sheldon Edwards added 16 points. Trevor Anderson had 12 points and six rebounds.

