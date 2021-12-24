Wyoming faces USF in Diamond Head Classic

Wyoming (10-2) vs. South Florida (5-6) Diamond Head Classic , SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Wyoming (10-2) vs. South Florida (5-6)

Diamond Head Classic , SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming and South Florida are set to square off in the Diamond Head Classic. South Florida earned a 76-69 win over Hawaii in its most recent game, while Wyoming won 71-69 against Northern Iowa in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERS: Caleb Murphy has averaged 12.6 points to lead the way for the Bulls. Javon Greene has paired with Murphy and is maintaining an average of 10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. The Cowboys are led by Graham Ike, who is averaging 19.4 points and 8.5 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hunter Maldonado has directly created 48 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 16 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Wyoming is a perfect 10-0 when it scores at least 68 points. The Cowboys are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than 68.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cowboys have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulls. South Florida has 22 assists on 66 field goals (33.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Wyoming has assists on 33 of 73 field goals (45.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wyoming has committed a turnover on just 14.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all MWC teams. The Cowboys have turned the ball over only 9.9 times per game this season.

