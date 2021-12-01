CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Wright State, Ft. Wayne start Horizon play

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 6:32 AM

Wright State (1-5, 0-0) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (3-3, 0-0)

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Wright State as Horizon play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Wright State finished with 16 wins and four losses, while Purdue Fort Wayne won six games and lost 14.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Purdue Fort Wayne’s Jarred Godfrey has averaged 18 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Ra Kpedi has put up 13.2 points and 7.7 rebounds. For the Raiders, Tanner Holden has averaged 21.8 points and 5.7 rebounds while Grant Basile has put up 18 points and 8.3 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Holden has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Wright State field goals over the last three games. Holden has accounted for 26 field goals and nine assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Raiders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mastodons. Purdue Fort Wayne has an assist on 42 of 87 field goals (48.3 percent) over its past three outings while Wright State has assists on 39 of 76 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State and Purdue Fort Wayne are the class of the Horizon when it comes to scoring. The Raiders are ranked second in the conference with 73.5 points per game while the Mastodons are first at 75.7 per game.

