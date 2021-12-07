Wright, Marist visit Binghamton

Marist (3-4) vs. Binghamton (2-5) Events Center, Vestal, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be…

Marist (3-4) vs. Binghamton (2-5)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Ricardo Wright and Marist will face Tyler Bertram and Binghamton. The sophomore Wright has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.6 over his last five games. Bertram, a junior, is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Bertram is putting up 11.6 points to lead the charge for the Bearcats. Jacob Falko has complemented Bertram and is producing 6.9 points per game. The Red Foxes have been led by Wright, who is averaging 15.3 points and four rebounds.ROCK-SOLID RICARDO: Wright has connected on 42.1 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also made 68.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Binghamton is 0-5 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bearcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Red Foxes. Binghamton has an assist on 37 of 91 field goals (40.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Marist has assists on 27 of 82 field goals (32.9 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Binghamton has averaged 74 points per game over its last five games. The Bearcats are giving up 72 points per game over that span.

