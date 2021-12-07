CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Williams lifts Santa Clara past Mount St. Mary’s 88-77

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 11:49 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Williams had 22 points as Santa Clara topped Mount St. Mary’s 88-77 on Tuesday night.

Keshawn Justice had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Broncos (7-3). Parker Braun added 16 points and PJ Pipes scored 13.

Nana Opoku scored a season-high 21 points and had nine rebounds for the Mountaineers (3-7). Mezie Offurum added 18 points. Dakota Leffew had 11 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

