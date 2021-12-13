CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington clinics for kids | Omicron cases in DC | Americans plan social holiday season | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
Williams leads Northern Illinois over Chicago State 70-59

The Associated Press

December 13, 2021, 4:11 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Keshawn Williams posted 18 points as Northern Illinois topped Chicago State 70-59 on Monday.

Trendon Hankerson had 13 points and six rebounds for Northern Illinois (3-6), which ended a four-game road losing streak. Anthony Crump added 12 points and six rebounds, and Kaleb Thornton had 11 points.

Brandon Betson had 13 points for the Cougars (3-7). Jahsean Corbett added 11 points and Jameon Harris had 10 points.

