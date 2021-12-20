Williams, Hartford visit Sacred Heart

Hartford (1-10) vs. Sacred Heart (4-8) William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Hartford (1-10) vs. Sacred Heart (4-8)

William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Austin Williams and Hartford will go up against Tyler Thomas and Sacred Heart. The senior Williams has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17 over his last five games. Thomas, a junior, is averaging 19 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Thomas has put up 19.7 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Pioneers. Complementing Thomas is Nico Galette, who is putting up 9.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. The Hawks have been led by Williams, who is averaging 15 points and 5.1 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Williams has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Hartford field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Sacred Heart is 0-8 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 4-0 when it scores at least 73.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hawks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Pioneers. Sacred Heart has 43 assists on 80 field goals (53.8 percent) over its past three outings while Hartford has assists on 45 of 75 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart has made 8.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among NEC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.