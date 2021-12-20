Williams, Ga. State visit Ga. Tech

Georgia State (6-4) vs. Georgia Tech (5-5) McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will…

Georgia State (6-4) vs. Georgia Tech (5-5)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Kane Williams and Georgia State will face Michael Devoe and Georgia Tech. Williams is averaging 9.8 points and 5.4 assists over the last five games. Devoe has scored 29 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.2 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Williams, Corey Allen, Justin Roberts and Nelson Phillips have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 59 percent of all Panthers points over the team’s last five games.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS: Williams has connected on 28.6 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also made 74.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Georgia State has lost its last three road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 85.3 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Panthers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech has an assist on 24 of 66 field goals (36.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Georgia State has assists on 57 of 87 field goals (65.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State as a team has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Sun Belt teams.

